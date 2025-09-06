Manchester United have a fresh injury concern ahead of the Manchester derby next weekend. We already covered the likes of Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez here. Turns out we have an update, or sorts, on the Brazilian striker too, and we’ll get to that. But first we need to cover defender/wing back Diogo Dalot, who withdrew early from Portugal duty.

While it is an injury scare, to say the least, he appears to be fine. The Portuguese Football Federation described the issue as “muscle discomfort.”

Dalot will be further assessed when he’s back at United, and then we’ll see where he’s at, but it sounds like it was only precautionary.

As for Cunha, he limped out of United’s 3-2 win over Burnley last weekend and he did not join up with the Brazil squad for this FIFA window. Cunha took to his Instagram account, in an attempt to try and ease concerns.

He may have done the opposite, as his message implies that he is set to miss some time.

“What an incredible environment, it’s great to be here,” Cunha posted on IG. “I’ll be back soon, always with joy and gratitude. Thanks for all the messages.”

United will really need all hands on deck versus City, and that includes Cunha and Dalot, obviously, as both are key contributors.

