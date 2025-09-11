Since the last time they first took to the pitch, Manchester United have picked up three new injuries- Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot. Maybe things will change when manager Ruben Amorim addresses the media on Friday, but it looks like none of the trio will be available for the big Manchester derby on Sunday.

We’ll start with Dalot, as he seems to be the player with the best chance of being passed fit this weekend. He had to withdraw from international duty with Portugal this FIFA window, but it seems like it may only have been precautionary.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, Sept. 14, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Full Injury Updates: United Part 1 United Part 2 City Part 1 City Part 2

Google Result Probability: Man United Win 21%, Man City Win 56%, Draw 23%

Man United Team News

The Portuguese Football Federation described Dalot’s issue as “muscle discomfort,” so we’re still awaiting more assessment of him. Not much is known right now about his condition. Moving on to Cunha, he limped out of the last game with what is reportedly a thigh muscle (some are calling it a hamstring strain) injury.

He posted a message on Instagram that seems to imply that he is going to be on the sidelines for a bit.

As for Mount, his injury is undisclosed/unspecified, so who really knows at this point. We’ll be back with more updates if/when they become available.

And then finally, Lisandro Martinez (knee) remains out as a long term injury absentee.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories