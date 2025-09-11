Wow! The Manchester City injury list is miles and miles long right now. There are so many players to cover that we’ll just dive right in, starting with Omar Marmoush.

The striker suffered a knee injury, and had to exit after just nine minutes in Egypt’s World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The City club statement reads: “Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation.”

There is no return date set for the Egyptian. The same is true for English international Kalvin Phillips (yes, he’s still actually on the team), who is still building up match fitness while he continues recovering from offseason Achilles surgery. Sticking in the midfield, Mateo Kovacic is also working his way back, and he’s looking at an October timeline for return.

Meanwhile Josko Gvardiuol, Phil Foden, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marcus Bettinelli, John Stones and Savinho could all be in contention to feature in the derby, but this specific half-dozen must all pass late fitness tests in order to make the matchday squad.

Stones left England camp early with a minor muscle issue, so it’s just precautionary while Khusanov is only just dealing with a knock.

Meanwhile Rayan Cherki, with apologies to Wycleaf Jean, is “gone till November” with a hamstring problem.

