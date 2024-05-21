It took until 2023 to have a Manchester Derby FA Cup Final, and now here in 2024, we’ve got our second coming up! Man City are no doubt the strong favorites, and deservedly so, but it is a rivalry grudge match, and anything can happen.

A monumental upset here, for a piece of silverware, and United manager Erik ten Hag can redefine his second season at the helm.

Manchester Derby FA Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man United Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

United Transfer Window Analysis: Nine Players Who Likely Leave Seven Players They Should Keep

Seven Players Who are on the Spot Next Season

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is just the second ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: Man City have lost five of the last seven meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

This campaign marked the club’s worst finish ever in the Premier League, so getting a trophy here (their last chance at one this term) would greatly change the narrative.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (FA Cup Final)

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Sofyan Amrabat; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

