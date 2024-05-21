It appears that a third Manchester United player will join Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane in playing their final games with the club this Sunday. Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano, is the subject of transfer interest, with United open to the idea of selling the Brazilian midfielder to the Saudi Pro League.

While Casemiro will likely be in the side that wages a Manchester Derby war for the FA Cup at Wembley, one of the other two aforementioned names may not.

Manchester Derby FA Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man United Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

United Transfer Window Analysis: Nine Players Who Likely Leave Seven Players They Should Keep

Seven Players Who are on the Spot Next Season

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is just the second ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last seven meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

We speak of course of Martial, who has returned to training, but still hasn’t made a matchday squad. No one really knows for sure what is going on with him, but perhaps he’s healthy, but doesn’t even rate enough to be selected at this point.

Speaking of no one actually knows what’s going on, Mason Mount was supposed to return this past weekend, but did not.

Manager Erik ten Hag told the club’s in-house video channel, ahead of the mid-week win over Newcastle:

“It’s a minor issue.

“So he’s definitely not out for the season. I think a couple of days, then he’ll return. Maybe Newcastle is too short but I think he can be available for Brighton.”

Well, I guess it’s actually not “minor” if it has kept him out for a couple week. In a similar vein, Luke Shaw, we were told, could return from injury this season, but it just doesn’t look like it is going to happen. Likewise with Victor Lindelof, who is back in first team training, but still not making any matchday squads.

The news is better for Harry Maguire, who should be back in action at Wembley.

“I think Harry Maguire, I think it’s a fair chance that he will be available [for the final],” Ten Hag said. “We plan [for] him.”

Also, vaya con dios Casemiro.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories