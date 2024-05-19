Erling Haaland Wins Golden Boot, Thanks Teammates

Erling Haaland continues to remain the best pure scorer on the planet. He beat out his former teammate Cole Palmer (who is now with Chelsea) and the rest of the field for the Premier League Golden Boot award. After breaking the all-time Premier League single season scoring record last season, the big Norwegian led all goal-scorers again this term.

The “Nordic Meat Shield” netted 27 times in 31 league appearances, despite having missed a decent amount of time in mid-season due to injury.

Erling Haaland thanked his teammates for making this happen.

“To win the Golden Boot again is very special for me,” he said. “I’m so proud to make my contribution to help this incredible team and my amazing team-

mates.

“I have to thank all my team-mates for helping me to this award and the coaches and staff that work so hard. And a thank you to the fans who give me so much support and I always enjoy celebrating

goals with you!”

He’s also scored 38 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, with the FA Cup Final commencing next Sunday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

