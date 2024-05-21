Man City FA Cup Team News: Ederson Linked with Summer Exit

We recently learned that Manchester City first choice goalkeeper Ederson wasn’t going to play in the FA Cup this season. That is not surprising, given his eye socket injury. What is a shock, though, is the idea of the 30-year-old Brazilian having played his final game with the Sky Blues.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s a “possibility” that Ederson could leave the club this summer.

Kickoff: Sat. May 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Fun Fact: this is just the second ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last seven meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

If a “good proposal” is offered, then Ederson will have his move sanctioned by the club. Ederson moved over from Benfica seven years ago for 35 million GBP. He is also the only player, currently in the squad, with a fitness issue to speak of. The rest of Pep Guardiola’s squad is fully fit.

