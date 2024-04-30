And then there were two. Liverpool FC are now well out of contention for the Premier League title, meaning it’s only a two horse race now. Arsenal sit top of the table, ahead of the a visit from AFC Bournemouth, but Manchester City have a game in hand, heading into the clash with Wolves. So if everyone wins out here, it is the reigning back to back champions, not the Gunners who would hoist the trophy on Championship Sunday.

The way things are going right now, it looks like we are going to have a title deciding final day.

Wolves at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 88% Draw 8% Wolves 4%

PL Form: Manchester City WWWWW Wolves WLLDL

PL Standing: Manchester City 2nd, 79 pts Wolves 11th, 46 pts

Of course that will only happen if no more slip ups occur, so the Cityzens need to take care of business here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

