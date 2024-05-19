Championship Sunday saw Manchester City win the Premier League for the fourth straight season and sixth time in seven years. Team captain and right back Kyle Walker said the accomplishment, which is unprecedented, serves as a thank you to the fans.

City have become the first male club in English football history to secure four consecutive top-flight titles. If they win the Manchester Derby FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium next weekend that would make even more history. No one has done the English League and FA Cup Double in back to back seasons.

“The last few years have been very special for everyone at Manchester City but to have captained this Club to a fourth straight Premier League title is something I will cherish forever,” said Kyle Walker.

“The Premier League is the benchmark by which everyone is measured. It’s rightly renowned as the hardest and most competitive league in the world so to win four in a row, especially after last season’s Treble success, illustrates what we have collectively managed to achieve.

“There are so many people I would like to thank but I have to start with Pep, the backroom staff, my colleagues in the dressing room and everyone who works so hard across the Club, day in and day out. There is no way we could have won this title without all their incredible work and efforts.

In 2017-18, City became the first side to ever accumulate 100 points in a Premier League season. They also set a record for largest margin of victory at the top of the table, eclipsing United’s point total by 19. This year, they won the league with 91 points, good for two more than Arsenal.

MCFC also became the first club to simultaneously hold the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cups titles.

Kyle Walker continued: “The support we also get from the Manchester City fans never ceases to amaze me. Week in, week out they are there, whatever the weather, supporting us all the way. Their passion and backing honestly means the world to me and all the players.

“I hope that making history by winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title stands as a fitting way for us to say thank you to all our fantastic supporters.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

