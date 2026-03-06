Sandro Tonali had to be subbed off, seven minutes into added time, of Newcastle United’s 2-1 win at home over Manchester United yesterday. However, it doesn’t like he’s injured at all.

“I think it was just cramp with Sandro,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the game.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Manchester City at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Saturday March 7, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Manchester City Newcastle United

Newcastle Team News

“But he’s a player who is playing every week, executing everything he can. We’ve got a lot of players who are maxed out. We’ve got to be careful and manage the squad…”

Yes, Newcastle really needs Tonali right now, just like they need everybody else who is fit to play.

All the injuries that this team has endured this season, as well as last season for that matter, have really taken their collective toll on the squad.

Howe made it known just how much they need Valentino Livramento back in the fold as well.

“Tino is getting closer and closer,” Howe said the day before the win over Manchester United.

“This game possibly comes too soon for him – we are desperate for him to become available.”

So it sounds like Livramento might be available on Saturday.

Meanwhile striker Nick Woltemade missed out on yesterday’s win due to feeling ill. he should be available again on the weekend.

“Nick has come down ill,” Howe said on Tuesday. “There’s obviously an illness in the squad… He hasn’t trained, but we will give him every chance for tomorrow.”

Well, if there is indeed a bug going around the team right now, other players will soon fall ill as well. Maybe we’ll get some surprise absentees on Saturday, due to sickness.

One for sure absentee, which we can indeed confirm right now, is Jacob Ramsey. He was shown red last night, and is thus suspended here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

