Manchester City heads to Newcastle United for a Premier League fixture that stands out above the rest of the Saturday slate. Man City comes in looking down at Newcastle in the standings, and boasting much better overall team fitness than their opponents. Rodri will be a 50/50 proposition, and will need to pass a late match fitness test in order to feature here. Mateo Kovacic remains out and that is that when it comes to City fitness concerns.

Otherwise, the squad is fit, so let’s turn our attention to Newcastle.

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 22, 5:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Full Injury Updates: Newcastle United part 1 Newcastle United Part 2 Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go here

PL Form, Standings: Man City 2nd, 22 pts, WWLWW Newcastle 14th, 12 pts, WLWLL

Google Result Probability: Man City 48% Draw 25% Newcastle 27%

Newcastle Team News

Anthony Gordon missed England duty this international window, with a minor groin problem, but he should be fine to feature on Saturday. Joelinton (calf) and Nick Pope (concussion) will need to pass late fitness tests in order to make the matchday squad while Tino Livramento (knee), William Osula (ankle) and Yoane Wissa (knee) are at least a week or two away.

And then finally, Dan Burn is suspended here while Harrison Ashby (thigh) remains out as a long-term injury absentee.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

