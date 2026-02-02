Manchester City has a new injury concern, coming out of the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, in Rayan Cherki. The midfielder exited in the 69′ on Saturday, with what is, for now, being called just a knock. Cherki, who was replaced by Tijjani Reijnders, is a doubt for Wednesday night against Newcastle United. The same could be said for Ruben Dias and Savinho, as both are nearing full recovery mode. Either, or both, have a decent chance of making the squad for the midweek cup clash.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2 of 2

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed. Jan 13, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Uk

Aggregate: City leads 2-0

Latest Injury Updates/Team News: Newcastle United Manchester City

Man City Team News

Elsewhere Kalvin Phillips is on his way to Sheffield United, to complete a season long loan move, according to an ESPN report. And I know what you’re thinking- “wait, what, Kalvin Phillips is STILL on the team?” Yes, technically he is, as he’s under contract. It’s a lot like Raheem Sterling and Chelsea, up until last week.

You actually forgot this guy is still with the club. The loan deal includes no option or obligation to make the move permanent.

And then finally, Man City have the same long-term injured out for this one- John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

