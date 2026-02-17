As the fourth round of the FA Cup competition nears its end, the fifth round draw has now been staged. And for the round of 16, we have three all-Premier League ties, with one standing out above the rest. That would be Manchester City traveling to Newcastle United in a matchup of two sides that have recently won a domestic cup competition.

Newcastle claimed the League Cup title last season, while City were champions of that competition from 2018-2021.

City has also reached the title match of the last three FA Cups, winning it all in 2023.

The two other all-Premier League ties in the fifth round of the FA Cup are Liverpool at Wolves and the London derby between West Ham United and Brentford FC.

Elsewhere Chelsea, who lost three consecutive FA Cup finals from 2020-2022, will play the most “Hollywood” team of all, Wrexham.

Meanwhile Arsenal drew the weakest opponent of all, Mansfield Town, who reside in League One, the third tier of the FA pyramid.

FA Cup 5th Round or Round of 16 Full Draw

(home side listed on the left)

Fulham vs. Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Wrexham vs Chelsea

West Ham United vs Brentford

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories