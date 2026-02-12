Erling Haaland provided an injury scare to Manchester City and their fans last night, as he exited the 3-0 blowout of Fulham last night at halftime. According to manager Pep Guardiola, however, it’s just a knock. Pep also said that the decision to exit was made by Haaland himself.

“[He had] some problems, he feels uncomfortable, it was 3-0, of course,” Guardiola said in his postmatch press conference yesterday.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Manchester City vs Salford City

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 14, 3pm

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Man City Team News

“I didn’t speak with the doctors, I don’t know exactly what he has. Just fatigue or something. He said ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ and with 3-0, with a lot of games, having Omar [Marmoush] — common sense.”

As the next opponent is Salford City, who reside in League Two (fourth tier of the FA pyramid), Haaland wouldn’t feature in this one anyway. Neither will Jeremy Doku and Savinho, but both forward/attacking midfielders could be back in contention to feature next weekend.

They could be back in the squad for the Feb. 21 league fixture against Newcastle.

Other than that, the team news/injury list/fitness situation remains the same.

Lastly, this match on Saturday will be a quasi-Manchester derby of sorts, as Salford are a club that is partially owned by Manchester United legends Gary Neville and David Beckham. So the Class of ’92 members will be among the top storylines here.

