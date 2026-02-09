Coming out of the big win over Liverpool yesterday, Manchester City have a new injury concern, in Abdukodir Khusanov. The Uzbekistani central defender was forced out of the game after suffering a concussion. He is likely to miss out on the visit from Fulham on Wednesday. Khusanov, 21, picked up the head injury after colliding with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma, and is now in concussion protocol.

Khusanov, who was making his fifth consecutive Premier League start, will be re-assessed later on this week.

Manchester City vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: 7:30pm Wednesday Feb. 11, 2026, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

PL Form: Man City DLWDW Fulham FC WLWLL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 50 pts Fulham FC 10th, 34 pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 71% Fulham FC 12% Draw 17%

Man City Team News

City have three players (John Stones, Savinho, Bernardo Silva) battling thigh injuries right now who could all potentially make a return here in midweek. John Stones is getting closer to coming back, but he’s still a doubt.

His return will more likely come next weekend, on Valentine’s Day in the FA Cup against Salford City. Silva is touch-and-go, and could make the matchday squad on Wednesday night, provided he passes a late fitness test.

As for Savinho, he has been out for a few weeks, but the recovery and return timeline tracks for his potentially coming back on Wednesday.

And of course, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

