Without a doubt, the main headliner match of this weekend is Liverpool FC at Manchester City. While this specific edition is nowhere near as big as recent past meetings, it still has Premier League title implications. If Arsenal beats Sunderland and Liverpool bests Man City this weekend, then Pep Guardiola’s men will see their league title ambitions in serious peril. Ahead of this crunch clash, Liverpool manager Arne Slot met the media today, and he provided updates on two players Joe Gomez (groin/hip area) and Jeremie Frimpong (thigh).

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb. 8, 4:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 41% Manchester City 34% Draw 25%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 31 pts, DDDLW Manchester City 2nd, 47 pts, DDLWD

Liverpool Team News

The latter is effectively ruled out, with Slot saying: “Jeremie will definitely not train this week, so he is not available for the weekend.” Meanwhile the former could make the matchday squad, provided he passes a late fitness test. However, he’ll only play a limited role, if at all.

“With Joe,” Slot said. “We have a little bit of hope that he might train Saturday, so not available to start, but maybe available to help the team if needed… because, as you know, there are not many defenders available at the moment.”

Other than that, the Reds injury situation remains the same. Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

