Premier League 2024/2025: Liverpool F.C. vs Man City Standings

The Liverpool F.C. vs Man City standings in the 2024/2025 season have kept football fans on edge. Arne Slot’s Liverpool is fighting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in an extreme rivalry, and we think this is reshaping football in England.

Mainstream sports media and social media highlight that every match feels like a final game where both teams push limits, provide excitement to fans, and boost the universal appeal of the Premier League.

Current Liverpool F.C. vs Man City Standings

Team Position Played Won Drawn Lost Points Goal Difference Liverpool 1st 19 14 4 1 46 +28 Manchester City 5th 20 10 4 6 34 +9

The 2024/2025 season has brought different scenarios for Liverpool and Manchester City. For instance, it is something like a story of strength and consistency for Liverpool. The team has won 14 games, lost one, and drawn 4 matches. So, this made Liverpool top the table with 46 points. Plus, the goal difference is +28.

Therefore, the Liverpool F.C. vs Man City standings give us a clear picture. City is trailing in the 5th place and is 11 points behind. Liverpool won 2-0 in the last match against Man City. So, this means Liverpool has dominated the Premier League because the gap between these rivals is a bit long this season.

Moreover, fans and sports betting enthusiasts have fully leveraged these interesting states between the two teams. Both licensed and unlicensed platforms offered reasonable odds for bettors. However, unlicensed sites turned out to be better than licensed ones as their odds were more accurate. The bottom line is that by playing on casino no license, you will always get the best Premier League winner odds.

Factors That Caused Changes in the Liverpool F.C. vs Man City Standings

Several factors contribute to the significant changes in the 2024/2025 Liverpool F.C. vs Man City standings. However, the most important ones are:

Best Coaching By Arne Slot

Manchester City’s Poor Form

Mahamed Salah’s Gameplay

Kevin De Bruyne’s Missed Opportunities

Best Coaching By Arne Slot

The arrival of Arne Slot at Liverpool has improved Liverpool’s gameplay, and this has significantly impacted the Liverpool F.C. vs Man City standings. The Dutch manager has implemented a reliable positional play to maximize the team’s potential.

Slot focuses on quick transitions and vertical passing, which have transformed Liverpool’s attacking strategy. Liverpool has also adopted a more possession-based approach under Slot’s guidance. The average possession is 62% per match, which has increased from 58% in the previous season.

Manchester City’s Poor Form

While Manchester City is the defending champion, it has experienced an unpleasant situation in the 2024/2025 season. Man City suffered four consecutive losses for the first time in the Premier League.

As a result, City dropped to 5th place and was 11 points behind Liverpool. Different factors have contributed to the struggling situation of Man City. For instance, defensive vulnerabilities are one of the root causes because the team conceded 28 goals in the last 13 matches in different competitions.

Moreover, opponents have been exploiting Kyle Walker’s decline in form and pace. Similarly, Ederson, the goalkeeper, is not displaying his best capabilities. Rordri’s absence in midfield has disrupted Man City’s control and balance. So, all these factors are behind the decline of this team.

Mohamed Salah’s Gameplay

Mohamed Salah’s best form is one of the important factors behind Liverpool’s success. The Egyptian forward scored 29 goals and assisted 23 goals. Salah provided at least one goal and one assist in 8 different matches this season. The consistency, resilience, and excellent performance improved Liverpool’s overall gameplay and made the team top the table.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Missed Opportunities

Unlike Mohamed Salah’s brilliant performance, Kevin De Bruyne struggled to perform, leading to the decline of Manchester City. Although Kevin is famous for his playmaking abilities, he failed to display his performance.

In fact, Kevin’s performance has not influenced any matches in this season. Things would have been better for Man City if Kevin had performed better in the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

Premier League Winner Odds

The premier league winner odds showcase the current standings and recent performances of top teams. Liverpool is the clear favorite. Arsenal and Man City are behind. -175 odds show the dominance of Liverpool. These odds indicate a higher probability of winning the title.

The odds for Aresnal are +275, and for Man City, they are +800. As you can see, there is a marked gap in odds, which highlights a dramatic shift in the title race compared to previous Premier League seasons. However, these premier league winner odds will fluctuate based on form, injuries, performance, and other factors as the season progresses.

Relegation Odds

Team Relegation Odds Southampton -310 Ipswich -250 Leicester -140 Wolves +150 Everton +200

The performance of newly promoted teams can impact relegation odds. For example, all recently promoted teams, such as Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton, have struggled to adapt to Premier League standards. The short-term relegation odds reflect these teams’ poor form. Moreover, point deductions, particularly for Leicester City, can change the relegation landscape, making the competition even more unpredictable.

Surprisingly, Man City features in relegation odds at +900. The unusual situation for Man City comes from the club’s legal dispute with the Premier League over financial rule breaches. The probability of substantial point deduction has led bookmakers to include Man City in relegation odds calculations despite the team’s on-field dominance.

Final Words

Liverpool can strengthen its dominance under Arne Slot’s leadership and secure multiple titles. However, it must maintain the current form. On the other hand, Man City must refresh its squad and focus more on the gameplay to dominate the field.

Related Posts via Categories