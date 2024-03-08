Liverpool FC crushed Sparta Praha 5-1, earlier tonight, in their first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie. And they did it despite being very short-handed. The following Reds players missed out tonight of the UEL clash: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Ben Doak and Jayden Danns.

That’s an even 10 if you’re scoring at home. However, Mo Salah came back into the fold on Thursday, which was obviously huge.

Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Mar. 10, 12:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Full, Detailed Injury List: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 33% Manchester City 43% Draw 24%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 63 pts, WWWWL Manchester City 2nd, 62 pts, WWWDW

Reds Team News

To replenish the roster, Jurgen Klopp called up the forward trio of academy products Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski and Lewis Koumas. As has been the trend lately, Liverpool have had to stock their matchday squads with some kids here and there due to all the injuries.

Looking ahead to this Sunday’s sure to be epic top of the table clash, the only player on that list who might return against Manchester City is Jayden Danns, who is doubtful to probable.

He suffered a concussion in the win over Nottingham Forest, but could clear protocol in time to be named to the matchday squad for the game of the year.

