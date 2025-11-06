Liverpool FC at Manchester City Predicted Starting Lineups

Sunday brings another edition of what has truly been “the game” in English football during the late 2010s and early 2020s, as Manchester City hosts Liverpool FC. This time it’s 2nd place hosting 3rd place, which is a bit of a departure, given how this match usually involves the top of the table team.

Quite often, it usually involves the top two, but alas, this will be a massive match anyway.

Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Nov. 9, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Preview

Result Probability: Liverpool FC win 26% Manchester City win 50% Draw 24%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 3rd, 18 pts, LLLLW Man City 2nd, 19 pts, WWWLW

Another dull, tedious international break is imminent. However, at least we should have a blockbuster fixture to enjoy, right before it does. So let’s relish in that for the time being.

Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool FC

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Nico O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Rodri; Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

