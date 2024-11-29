Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

It’s a definitive litmus test/measuring stick/make or break (pick you cliche) kind of match when Manchester City visits Liverpool this weekend. It truly has been “The Game” in the Premier League for all of the 2020s, and also the late 2010s. Whenever these two sides get together these days, you really don’t need to say a whole lot in order to explain its magnitude.

The standings and the numbers speak for themselves.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Dec. 1, 2pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 46% Man City 28% Draw 26%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 31 pts, WDWWWL Manchester City 2nd, 23 pts, WWWLL

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Man City

Caomhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories