Just in case you needed more storylines for Sunday’s massive match between first place Liverpool FC and second place Manchester City, we have a full blown war of words going on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started it, by saying his club’s trophies mean more than City’s, due to the superior financial resources available at The Etihad.

Erling Haaland returned fire by saying TAA doesn’t know the feeling of winning a treble.

“Looking back on this era, although [City] have won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fan base because of the situations at both clubs financially,” Alexander-Arnold said to Four Four Two.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans. It’s tough. We’re up against a machine that’s built to win — that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organization.”

You have the call, and then the response:

“If he wants to say that, OK. I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling,” Haaland said told Sky Sports.

“So yeah, that is what I felt last season and it was quite nice. They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I do not mind.”

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Bobby Clark, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo; Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

