Ahead of Sunday’s massive Premier League headliner fixture at home versus Manchester City, Liverpool have suffered two new injury concerns. Defender Conor Bradley suffered a hamstring injury in midweek Champions League action and Ibrahima Konate was seen in obvious leg pain/discomfort.

Both are doubts, at the very least, for the 1st place versus 2nd place crunch clash on Sunday.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Dec. 1, 2pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 46% Manchester City 28% Draw 26%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 31 pts, WDWWWL Manchester City 2nd, 23 pts, WWWLL

Team News for Both Sides

In addition, the Reds will still be without the services of Alisson, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas. So Arne Slot, despite his currently riding high in multiple competitions, will still have selection limitations here. Shifting gears to Manchester City, Jeremy Doku has returned to training, and could be passed fit to be selected to feature in the attack.

Other than that, nothing else has changed, injury/fitness wise. John Stones, Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic remain out as long-term absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

