It is way too early to call any single match a Premier League title decider, but Sunday does have a fixture that could set a tone and a trajectory for which way it could go. If Liverpool FC holds serve at home and beats Manchester City, they’ll open up an 11 point lead at the top of the table, and thus heads toward the festive period, which really isn’t that far off now, with a ton of momentum.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Dec. 1, 2pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 46% Manchester City 28% Draw 26%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 31 pts, WDWWWL Manchester City 2nd, 23 pts, WWWLL

If Man City pulls off the upset at Anfield, they’ll narrow the gap to just five, and change the conversation entirely.

No more prelude required, I think.

Man City Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Savinho

