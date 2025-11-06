Ahead of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Reds boss Arne Slot ruled out three players, Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak, due to injury. He also ruled the first two out for Sunday’s epic league clash at Manchester City.

“All three are not available for tomorrow,” Slot said. “Jeremie and Alisson will both also not be available for Sunday.”

Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Nov. 9, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 26% Man City win 50% Draw 24%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 18 pts, LLLLW Manchester City 2nd, 19 pts, WWWLW

Team News for Both Sides

Alisson and Frimpong are both dealing with injuries to the hamstring/thigh area while Isak is dealing with a problem in the groin/hip/pelvic area.

Isak could make the squad this weekend, depending on his ability to pass a late fitness test.

“With Alex, we have to wait and see,” Slot said. “Definitely not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be involved in the squad. He is still not training with the team, so we have to wait and see.”

Shifting gears to City, they have just one fitness concern here- Mateo Kovacic, who will be out for a few months with an ankle problem. Pep Guardiola gave an update on the situation on Monday:

“He will be out for a while… He still has a problem with the ankle; a little calcification [is] still there. We’ll wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

