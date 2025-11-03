Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that some of his former Liverpool teammates got in touch when the UEFA Champions League draw was revealed.

“I spoke to Robbo [Andy Robertson], Mo [Salah], Ibu [Ibrahima Konate],” said Alexander-Arnold. “They were just laughing. I think everybody knew it was going to happen. We will put our emotions to one side and play the best football we can.”

Real Madrid at Liverpool FC FYIs

Competition: UCL Matchday 4 of 8

Kickoff: Tue. Nov. 4, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 10th, 6 pts, WLW Real Madrid 5th, 9 pts, WWW

TAA also said that should he score in this match on Tuesday night, he will not celebrate. TAA joined the Liverpool FC youth side as a six-year-old boy in 2004. He joined the senior side in 2016.

He left for Real Madrid in June, so he’s obviously going to be the top talking point in this one.

Predicted XI

Liverpool FC

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Álvaro Carreras; Fede Valverde, Aurélien Tchouameni; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories