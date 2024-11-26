Ahead of a huge match at home against Real Madrid tomorrow night, Liverpool superstar forward Mohamed Salah made major waves by saying he is ‘more in than out’ in terms of his future at the club. Out of contract this summer, the future of Mo Salah is obviously very much up in the air. However, manager Arne Slot maintains that his Egyptian magician on the pitch is not distracted by contract extension negotiations.

Expect him to be in the starting lineup tomorrow night, surrounded by a very strong supporting cast.

Real Madrid at Liverpool FC FYIs

Competition: UCL Matchday 5 of 8

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 27, 8pm, Anfield, UK

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Full Injury Reports: Real Madrid Liverpool

Liverpool are currently top of the table, in both the Champions League and the Premier League. So could a debut double (with the two biggest trophies no less) be in the works for Slot? Well, as we’re entering midseason, it isn’t too early to consider the possibility.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction

Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

