Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

For this next round of the UEFA Champions League first stage, it’s quite clear what the headliner fixture is- a matchup of the 2018 and 2022 finals, Real Madrid at Liverpool FC.

It’s also a clash between the club that’s won the competition more times than anybody, versus the club with the third most titles/more than any other English club. So without any further ado, let’s preview!

Real Madrid at Liverpool FC FYIs

Competition: UCL Matchday 5 of 8

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 27, 8pm, Anfield, UK

Liverpool FC Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Full Injury Report Part 1 Injury Report Part 2 Team News

Team News

Vinicius Jr. has suffered a hamstring injury, and that problem will see him sidelined for several weeks. So just as one player helps to alleviate the injury crisis at the Santiago Bernabeu (Lucas Vazquez is now fit again and available for selection), another player joins the infirmary.

That list currently includes the likes of Rodrygo (unspecified muscular injury), Aurelien Tchouameni (ankle), as well as David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao (all three of which have knee injuries).

So with that in mind, let’s get to the lineup prediction.

Starting XI Prediction

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Marco Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Brahmin Diaz; Kylian Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

