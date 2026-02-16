Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes suffered a thigh injury last week, in the win over Tottenham Hotspur, and he’s going to miss some time. Initially, we didn’t know the nature or severity of the issue, but over the weekend we learned that Guimaraes is going to be out until April.

‘I think it will be a couple of months,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Valentine’s Day.

Champions League Play-Off Leg 1 of 2

Newcastle United at Qarabag FK

Kickoff: Wed. Feb 18, 5:45 pm, Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United win 68% Draw 19% Qarabag FK win 13%

Newcastle Team News

“We’re probably looking at the end of the international break in March for his return. Massive blow for us at a key stage of the season. He’s devastated. But it is what it is… we can’t do anything about it.”

So there you have it- we won’t see Bruno back in action until April.

Yoane Wissa (unspecified) and Sven Botman (lower back) both missed out on Saturday’s win as well, but only due to minor issues. Both could be back for the midweek UCL Play-off clash in Azerbaijan.

“Just a little knock for Yoane in training yesterday,” Howe said on Saturday. “I don’t think it’s serious, and don’t think he will be away too long.”

Regarding Botman, Howe said on Saturday:

“Sven is feeling his back from the game against Tottenham. We don’t think it’s a serious injury, and he certainlywon’tt be out for any period of time. But it was the right decision not to let him travel today.”

And then finally, Joelinton and Lewis Miley should be back soon. They stand a chance of featuring in this game, but a return next weekend, is more likely for both of them.

On Friday, Howe gave the following updates: “Lewis, we are waiting day-by-day. It is a dead leg, a bad knock to his thigh. He is having scans every few days, we will wait and see on that one…”

“Joelinton is doing really well. I don’t think he’ll make this game, but it can’t be too far beyond this game. He’s desperate to be involved.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

