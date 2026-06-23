Australia vs Paraguay: Socceroos Team News, Match Preview

The banter was fun while it lasted. Australia went into the USA game carrying the full emotional weight of a nation that had been called a “lay-up” by American TV pundits, and for a few days there, the whole thing felt like a perfect Socceroos story.

Plucky underdogs. Annoyed Australians. A host nation that may have underestimated us. A chance to turn one throwaway television line into a green-and-gold grievance campaign. Then the football started, the United States won 2-0, and Australia was reminded of the truth of the World Cup. Vibes are nice, but points are nicer.

2026 World Cup Group D Finale

Australia vs Paraguay

Thursday, June 25, 7pm local time, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Australia Socceroos Preview Content: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Now the Socceroos head to Levi’s… uh I mean San Francisco Bay Area, Stadium to face Paraguay in a match that is less about revenge and more about tournament survival.

The equation is simple enough. Beat Paraguay and the Socceroos are through to the Round of 32 as Group D runners-up and a likely match up against Belgium.

Draw, and they still finish second.

Lose, and suddenly everyone is staring at third-place permutations, goal difference, other groups, calculators, spreadsheets and that one mate who claims he understands FIFA tie-breakers but absolutely does not. It also means a potential clash with Germany.

Tony Popovic’s side has already shown two very different versions of itself at this World Cup. Against Türkiye, the Socceroos were disciplined, ruthless and steadfast defensively. They defended deep, took their chances, and walked away with a 2-0 win that filled everyone in Australia with hope.

Against the United States, it was less masterclass and more disaster-class. Australia was slow out of the blocks, punished by a sharper opponent, and left to regret selection gambles that did not work out quite as well as the ones from game one.

Nestory Irankunda has to be in the conversation from the start. So does Cristian Volpato. The Socceroos looked more dangerous when they had players willing to run at defenders, take risks and generally behave like the occasion was something to attack rather than survive.

Matthew Leckie will definitely not feature against La Albirroja after picking up a hamstring injury in the loss to the USMNT.

Paraguay will not be easy. This is not some soft landing after the USA game. They were thumped 4-1 by the hosts in their opener, but responded with a gritty 1-0 win over Türkiye despite finishing with 10 men. If there is one thing Australia should recognise, it is a team that can turn chaos, discipline and one good moment into a World Cup result.

Paraguay does not need to dazzle. They need to frustrate, counter, and drag Australia into a scrap. The Socceroos, frankly, should be comfortable with that, because scraps are kind of our thing.

But this is also the moment for Australia to show a little more ambition. A draw may be enough, but playing for one from the opening whistle feels like tempting the football gods, and they already have a fairly extensive file on Australian suffering.

The USMNT grudge match was fun but this one matters more.