Last Friday marked the first time that the USMNT has qualified for a knockout round, at the modern era World Cup, after only two group matches. The six points acquired through the first two games also marks the most points for the USMNT in a group stage of any World Cup, and the first time that the USA has won two group stage matches since 1930. Yes, almost an entire century! So with the group stage already won, and the USMNT’s opponent, Turkey, already eliminated, this game is dead rubber.

It doesn’t happen often in World Cups, but it does happen sometimes. It’s basically an exhibition match; a tune up to get you ready for the knockout round.

World Cup Group D Matchday 3 of 3

USMNT vs Turkey

Kickoff: Thursday June 25th, LA, 9pm CST (yes, the central time zone!)

Broadcast: regular OTA FOX on TV, FOX One and FOX Sports apps, streaming on Tubi

USMNT Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Current FIFA Ranking: USMNT #13 Turkey #32

Google’s Result Probability: Turkey win 26% Draw 24% USA win 50%

Group Standing: Turkey- already eliminated from the competition USA- Won the Group already!!!

Having a match that is essentially meaningless means opportunities for players like Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan.

Matt Turner; Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Max Arfsten; Malik Tillman, Sergino Dest; Cristian Roldan, Weston McKennie; Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.