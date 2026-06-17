From an Australian reporter writing on an American website, allow me to translate the mood back home. We heard you. The Socceroos entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the team plenty of pundits were happy to pat on the head, praise for being organised, and then politely move out of the way. Then Australia went to Vancouver, beat Türkiye 2-0, kept a clean sheet, and reminded everyone that the little green and gold speed bump can be a bit more painful than expected.

Now comes the one all Australians have been circling since CBS pundit Mike Grella did what every good sports villain should do and turned a group-stage fixture into a grudge match.

Just when you thought Grella couldn’t dig himself a bigger hole after calling the Socceroos a “lay-up”… 🎥 CBS Sports Golazo pic.twitter.com/AVn992cS9F — Round Ball Australia (@RoundBallAus) June 13, 2026

World Cup Group D Matchday 2 of 3

USMNT vs Australia

Kick off: Juneteenth, Lume….wait, no excuse me, “Seattle” Stadium, 2pm CST (yes, central, the best time zone of all)

Broadcast: regular OTA FOX on TV, FOX One and FOX Sports apps, streaming on Tubi

Team News: Socceroos USMNT

Predicted Starting XIs Socceroos USMNT

Current FIFA Ranking: USMNT #15 Socceroos #22

Google’s Result Probability: Australia win 17% Draw 23% USA win 60%

Group Standing: Australia 2nd, 3 pts, +2 GD USA 1st, 3 pts, +3 GD

‘The MOST HATED man in Australia’ is at it AGAIN ahead of Socceroos v USA 🗣🇦🇺🇺🇸 US pundit Mike Grella says we should build him a statue if the Socceroos ‘do something’ at this World Cup – and he has a message back to Harry Kewell. And now he wants to ‘let the football do the… pic.twitter.com/vJYFzz4KkK — Football360.com.au (@football360au) June 16, 2026

Australia v United States. Seattle. Matchday two. The “lay-up”.

Beautiful. No notes.

The Socceroos opened their campaign with a defensive masterclass against Turkiye, with starlet Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe delivering the goals in a result that has completely changed the complexion of Group D.

Australia did not dominate the ball. That has never really been the national footballing brand. But Tony Popovic’s side defended with discipline, picked their moments, and walked away with three points while Türkiye walked away wondering how all that possession had delivered nothing.

It was very Socceroos. Not always pretty, rarely fashionable, but extremely annoying to play against.

That is why the USMNT should treat this as a serious test, no matter what has been said on television panels. The feeling in Australian football circles is that the United States has underestimated this team. And, putting my green and gold hat on for just a moment, those two words, “lay-up”, are going to be replayed endlessly if Australia gets anything out of this game.

Socceroos Team News

As far as team news goes, gaffer Tony Popovic said Australia had some “bumps and bruises” but no serious injury concerns after the Turkiye clash, giving him a full squad to work with before the team returned to its California base.

That was backed up by Socceroos and Parma defender Alessandro Circati when he fronted the media on Tuesday.

Asked whether he had any response for the Americans, Circati deadpanned: “Umm no, I’ve got no response.”

That is probably the correct diplomatic answer. The Australian public, however, is under no such obligation.

The two sides know each other well enough after meeting in a friendly less than a year ago, when the USMNT claimed a 2-1 win in a physical contest. Popovic encouraged Australia to match the Americans’ physicality that night, and Circati expects more of the same in Seattle.

“I wouldn’t see it being any less physical than the last game because there’s big stakes on the line,” Circati said.

There are also bigger stakes around the Australian squad more broadly.

After the Turkiye win, some of Australia’s youngest players are suddenly attracting attention well beyond the usual bubble. Eighteen-year-old defender Lucas Herrington reportedly drawing interest from Barcelona, which is not a sentence Australian football fans get to type, almost ever, without checking for autocorrect.

Circati said the younger players needed to park that noise until after the tournament.

“I think the most important thing is to focus on today and after the World Cup then you can sit down with whoever you sit down with and decide your future,” Circati said.

Australia are not just here to scrap, block shots and annoy bigger football nations, although they are very good at all three. This is a younger, quicker, bolder Socceroos side than many Americans might expect to see.

For the United States, this is still the game they will expect to win. They are the host nation, they have the bigger names, and they opened their campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Paraguay. But Australia have already made one opponent pay for underestimating them.

Now the Socceroos get the chance to do it again, this time in America’s backyard.