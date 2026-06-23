The Socceroos have had the statement win over Türkiye, the grudge match against the United States, the full national emotional spiral over one American pundit calling us a “lay-up”, and the very Australian experience of getting a little too excited before being reminded that football is, in fact, deeply cruel.

Australia’s final Group D match is not as loud as the USA game, but it might be more important.

2026 World Cup Group D Finale

Australia vs Paraguay

Thursday, June 25, 7pm local time, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Australia Preview Content: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Beat Paraguay and the Socceroos are through to the Round of 32. Draw and they are also through. That is the equation that matters, and I am not letting a loss enter my mind palace because this is a safe space and we have all suffered enough.

So how does Australia line up for this massive fixture? The honest answer is that trying to predict Tony Popovic’s starting XI is a dangerous hobby, but here we are anyway.

After the 2-0 loss to the United States, the temptation might be to go conservative. Protect the point. Keep the structure. Avoid doing anything silly. All very sensible, all very grown-up, and all absolutely terrifying for Australian football fans who have seen this movie before.

Paraguay will not make this pretty. They are awkward, physical, streetwise and perfectly happy to turn the match into something that looks less like football and more like a workplace dispute with shin pads. That is exactly why Australia has to be brave.

In goal, Patrick Beach keeps the gloves. Mat Ryan has been an outstanding servant for Australia, but Beach has done enough at this tournament to hold the spot. Unless Popovic is feeling particularly nostalgic, this now feels like Beach’s job to lose.

The back three should stay intact. Harry Souttar remains the giant in the middle, Cam Burgess gives Australia that left-sided defensive grit, and Alessandro Circati brings the composure needed when the ball is not being treated like a live grenade.

At wing-back, Jacob Italiano and Jordan Bos should continue. Bos, in particular, has to be encouraged to push higher. Australia cannot afford width that only exists on a tactics board. Paraguay will scrap, sit in, counter and make life unpleasant, so the Socceroos need their wing-backs to actually hurt them.

Jackson Irvine should start, wear the armband in the midfield, and bring some control to a game that could get twitchy very quickly. Next to him, Paul Okon-Engstler has done enough to stay in. He has looked comfortable on the stage and with Miguel Almiron out suspended, the midfield battle is there for Australia if they are bold enough to take it.

Up front, Nestory Irankunda has to start. No more impact-substitute theatre. Australia needs his directness from the opening whistle, not after 60 minutes of sideways passing and national blood pressure damage.

Cristian Volpato should also come in.

He gives the Socceroos a little bit of craft, a little bit of arrogance, and, frankly, a little bit of that “go on then, do something” energy this team badly needs.

If he is 100 per cent, Mohamed Toure starts through the middle. He can stretch Paraguay’s back line and create the space Irankunda and Volpato need to go to work.

Connor Metcalfe is unlucky to miss out, especially after scoring against Türkiye, but this feels like the match for Irankunda and Volpato to be given the keys and told not to crash the thing before half-time.

Australia does not need to be reckless. It does, however, need to show more adventure than it did against the United States.

A draw might be enough on paper, but playing for one from the opening whistle is how football finds new and imaginative ways to kick you in the teeth.

Socceroos Predicted Starting XI vs Paraguay:

Patrick Beach; Cam Burgess, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati; Jacob Italiano, Jackson Irvine, Paul Okon-Engstler, Jordan Bos; Nestory Irankunda, Cristian Volpato; Mohamed Toure.