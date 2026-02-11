Newcastle United did not come out of yesterday’s win at Tottenham Hotspur unscathed from injury. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes hobbled off, late in the match, and it sounds like he’s going to be missing some time.

“He’s a little bit worried,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said in postgame.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Aston Villa

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 14, 5:45pm

Team News: Newcastle United Aston Villa

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Newcastle Team News

“He said he’s not sure he’s never had a problem with his hamstrings before, so is it cramp? Or was it a muscle problem?”

“It probably feels more of an injury to me, but let’s wait and see. We’ll try and stay positive at this moment.”

Since we don’t really know the type of injury, we can’t speculate on the severity of it right now.

And with that in mind, it’s impossible to speculate on when he’ll return. You can be pretty sure that he won’t be risked this weekend though.

The middle of the park is pretty banged up right now for Newcastle. Joelinton is supposedly getting closer, but he’s still out with a groin injury.

Meanwhile Lewis Miley, out since the draw at Paris Saint-Germain with a leg injury, has suffered a setback. He had been drawing closer to a return- perhaps maybe even this weekend.

However, that is all ruled out now. He’ll likely miss the next couple of games.

“We’re missing him massively,” Howe said on Miley. “He’s a huge player for us. Of course, there’s Joelinton in our midfield, and they’re two high-level players.

“Of course, we’ve spoken many times about the defensive injuries that we’ve had this season. We just hope we haven’t lost Bruno. That would be the real negative of the night.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories