According to Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, Joelinton will be passed fit to feature for Boxing Day. The forward/attacking midfielder was absent for the 4-0 rout of Ipswich Town, after being hospitalized, due to his being elbowed by Brentford defender Nathan Collins in the EFL Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday.

However, as Howe explained, that rest and relaxation will serve him well so that he can return in midweek.

Boxing Day FYIs

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Dec. 26, 3pm, St. James Park

Preview Content for Both Teams: Starting XI Predictions Team News

PL Form, Standings: Aston Villa 6th, 28 pts, LWWLW Newcastle 8th 26 pts, DDLWW

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 24 Draw 24% Newcastle 52%

Team News for Both Sides

“He’s OK,” the Magpies boss said of the Brazilian.

“He’s a little bit battered and bruised. He’s had a few stitches, I believe. There was a bit around the area of the ear, which was quite delicate, and he had a cut mouth, I think.

“Probably him not being available this weekend is probably a good thing for him because it allows him to rest those bruises and wounds and then hopefully be fully fixed.”

Howe also provided an update on the knee injury recovery of Sven Botman this week:

“I think we were looking right to the end of December, beginning of January; that’s the plan, and we’re still on track. Ideally, he needs 2-3, maybe even more games, to get his rhythm back.”

Other than that, the situation remains the same for Newcastle, with Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson remaining out as longer-term injury absentees.

Shifting gears to the Villans, they have just one fitness concern here- Jacob Ramsey, who is battling a thigh injury.

Said Villa manager Unai Emery on Friday: “Not Jacob Ramsey; he is still progressing well but not yet available for tomorrow.”



