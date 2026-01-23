Aston Villa No. 1 Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a potential move away from the club this winter. Is this just noise? Pointless rumors? Or is there actually some fire fueling the smoke? We will see by the closing of the winter window, which is in just a little more than a week.

In the meantime, Emi Martinez has a lower leg injury to try and shake off, ahead of the weekend fixture at Newcastle United. He did not make the squad for the 1-0 UEL win over Fenerbahce last night.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Jan 25, 2pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News for Both Teams: Aston Villa FC Newcastle

Premier League Form, Standings: Aston Villa FC 3rd, 43 pts, WLWDL Newcastle United 8th 33 pts, LWWWD

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa win 27% Draw 25% Newcastle win 48%

Aston Villa Team News

Most likely, Martinez will be fine, and should be able to feature at Newcastle on Sunday. Two players with knee injuries, Ross Barkley and John McGinn, however, will not. Villa manager Unai Emery provided an update on both during today’s media session. First up, is the Scottish midfielder and team captain.

“McGinn, update I don’t have, because he is visiting some doctors,” Emery said. “We’ll know his assessment in a few days.”

So he won’t be back any time soon, but Barkley is not too far off from a return.

Emery on the veteran, oft-injured midfielder, earlier today: “Barkley is training individually, but close to being with the group, maybe next week.”

And then finally Boubacar Kamara (knee) remains sidelined.

