You can start to count down the hours until the new Premier League season begins, and the Alexander Isak situation remains unresolved. Isak is suspended from the Newcastle United squad due to his stubborn determination to leave the squad. The Swedish striker is adamant that he won’t play for the Geordies ever again, and he wants to join Liverpool FC.

We’re also seeing reports that the rental home belonging to Isak, just outside Newcastle, is now on the market.

Season Opener FYIs

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Saturday, August 16, 12:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Google’s Win Probability: Aston Villa% Draw 26% Newcastle United 10%

Team News for Both Sides

In other words, it appears that Isak and Newcastle are about to go their separate ways. And thus, he won’t be available for the season opener. Neither will Joe Willock, who is going to be out for a month (or thereabouts) yet, due to a calf injury.

And then finally, Anthony Gordon is probably 50-50 for this one.

Said manager Eddie Howe this past Saturday:

“We think he’s got an ankle problem. Initially, maybe thought it was a muscle problem, but the good news is that we think it is just a twist. So, the initial feeling is that he should be OK.”

Shifting gears to Villa, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is suspended for this one.

Ross Barkley remains out with an unspecified knock while Morgan Rogers face a late fitness test, due to a sprained ankle.

