From one cup competition to the other, in a very quick turnaround, for both Manchester City and Newcastle United. For the most past, the team news situation kind of remains the same for both sides here. For Newcastle, the goalposts keep getting moved back on the expected return of Anthony Elanga.

However, he’s still just a “doubt” here, and not ruled out, so we’ll see if Elanga can get himself fit enough in time, to make the matchday squad.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1 of 2

Manchester City at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Tues. Jan 13, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle United

Latest Injury Updates: Newcastle United Manchester City

Manchester City at Newcastle Team News

Dan Burn, William Osula, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar will definitely not be in the squad.

Newcastle just survived, yesterday, in the FA Cup third round, playing AFC Bournemouth to a 3-3 draw in normal time before then winning a penalty shootout 7-6 to advance on through.

Man City’s Saturday FA Cup outing was a completely different story. They absolutely blasted Exeter City, 10-1, in a final score that certainly pops off the page.

As for their team news situation, manager Pep Guardiola spoke on Oscar Bobb (thigh injury), saying: “He is still injured. He has not trained with us since the game against Brentford.”

So Bobb, most likely, will not be ready to go for this one. Neither will Ruben Dias (also a thigh injury), who is likely or two behind Bobb.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still not back from AFCON while Savinho, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones all remain sidelined, as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories