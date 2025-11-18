Manchester City at Newcastle United Predicted Starting XIs

The November internationals are wrapping up! The next round of league fixtures will be here before you know it, and Newcastle United vs Manchester City looks to be the highlight of the Saturday slate. So let’s take a look at who could be in the starting lineup for both sides.

The home side have a long list of injury concerns, and are thus in a tougher spot, from a fitness perspective.

Kickoff: Saturday November 22, 5:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, United Kingdom

Full Injury Updates: Newcastle United part 1 Newcastle United Part 2 Manchester City

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Premier League Form, Standings: Man City 2nd, 22 pts, WWLWW Newcastle 14th, 12 pts, WLWLL

Google Result Probability: Man City win 48% Draw 25% Newcastle United win 27%

Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez; Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade, Jacob Murphy

