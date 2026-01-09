Ahead of the FA Cup third round tie versus AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe met the media and provided some updates on his team’s injury and fitness situation. Most specifically, the statuses of Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

None of them will be available for selection tomorrow, but at least we have an updated timeline on when they might come back.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 10, 3pm

Venue: St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Team News

Newcastle versus Bournemouth is one of three all-Premier League FA Cup ties this weekend. Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United versus Brighton (we’ll have a preview for that match coming up soon). Let’s start out with Burn, and the latest update on his ribs injury.

“Dan was given a timeframe; I am not sure how much we can shave off that with the type of injury he’s got,” Howe said of Burn. “He’s out on the grass, he is running, making good progress. He is here every day, Dan will be very keen to push himself back, but we need to be careful.”

As for Schar, Howe said the following: “At the moment we’re confident that Fabian will be back before the end of the season, that’s the guidelines we’ve been given. Let’s see.”

As for Lascelles, Howe offered this: “He is not training with us currently. He hasn’t felt well enough physically to train. I don’t necessarily think that he’s injured, in the sense that he’s got one big injury; I just think his body is not feeling great. We hope that will change in the next weeks.”

Other than, the Newcastle injury/fitness/unavailability situation remains the same, as it was in midweek, heading into the weekend FA Cup tie. The return of Anthony Elanga is delayed once again.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories