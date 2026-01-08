Ahead of the goalless draw with Crystal Palace yesterday, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery provided an update on injured players Tyrone Mings (thigh) and Pau Torres. The former did not make the matchday squad yesterday, but could be included here on Saturday, at Tottenham Hotspur, in the FA Cup third round tie. Perhaps Mings will get some minutes off the bench here at Tottenham.

The latter did make the squad yesterday, but he didn’t feature. So he is in line to get first minutes, in a very long time, on Saturday night.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 10, 5:45pm

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Aston Villa Team News

“We’re training now, after the press conference,” Emery said before the nil-nil stalemate with Palace. “We’ll see how the players are after the match we played on Saturday. Tyrone and Pau are close, but I don’t know if they’ll be available or not.”

Elsewhere Amadou Onana (thigh) is probably about a week or two behind them, with Ross Barkley (knee)…who only knows. The timeline with him just keeps getting moved back and back. And then finally, Evan Guessand is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

