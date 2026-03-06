Erling Haaland was passed fit to feature against Nottingham Forest, and he started/played every minute of the 2-2 draw. Obviously, he’s been Manchester City’s main injury concern lately, so with his being passed fit, the club and their supporters can breathe some sighs of relief. Turning to Nico O’Reilly, we have an update on his ankle/foot injury now.

“Yesterday, we had a training session,” said City manager Pep Guardiola after the draw with Forest that felt like a loss, given the state of the league title race.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Manchester City at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Saturday March 7, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Manchester City Newcastle United

Man City Team News

“He felt uncomfortable from the knock he got vs LUFC.”

“Hopefully, he can come back [soon]… in this part of the season, everybody is massively important.”

O’Reilly might be not ready in time for this match, but even if he is, he likely won’t be risked, at it’s just a cup clash. Elsewhere the youngster May Alleyne remains sidelined with an unspecified issue, but could potentially feature here.

We just don’t know when he’ll be back, because we don’t know how serious or non-serious his injury really is.

Other than that, we have no new Man City injury/fitness updates for this one. Also, for what it’s worth, Manchester City are still alive for a potential quadruple!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories