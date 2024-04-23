Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has consistently been very vocal about the fixture pile-up/congestion, and how it has worn down his team this season.

He is right, the the total number of games, and the quickness with which the next one comes has never felt higher.

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, Thursday Apr. 25, AMEX Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Man City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News Transfer Talk News & Notes

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton DLDLW Manchester City WWWDD

Premier League Position: Brighton 44 pts, 10th Manchester City 73 pts, 3rd

Result Probability: Brighton win 15% Draw 19% Manchester City win 66%

And of course, the longer you stay alive in more competitions, the more wear and tear on your squad of players. The more success you have, the more this problem compounds.

Kudos to City though, they still have two trophies to play for, and as of right now, they only have two injury concerns heading into Brighton.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Julian Alvarez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories