Man City Team News vs Brighton: Erling Haaland, John Stones

Erling Haaland missed out on the FA Cup semifinal win over Chelsea, after having suffered a muscle injury in the Champions League elimination loss to Real Madrid last week. He will miss out again at Brighton on Thursday night.

“He is injured,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “I don’t think it’s much but he’s not able for today. I don’t know [if he will be back for the next game].”

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, Thursday Apr. 25, AMEX Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Man City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News Transfer Talk

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton DLDLW Manchester City WWWDD

Premier League Position: Brighton 44 pts, 10th Manchester City 73 pts, 3rd

Result Probability: Brighton win 15% Draw 19% Manchester City win 66%

Man City Team News The only injury concern for City right now is John Stones, who was replaced by Ruben Dias at half-time against Chelsea on Saturday.

Guardiola has not yet explained the reason for that. It could be that Stones was forced off due to injury, or it could be that he was subbed off for tactical reasons.

Either way, he is a doubt to feature in midweek here. Considering their massive workload, from staying alive in the different competitions for so long, City are actually in a decent place right now, fitness wise.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

