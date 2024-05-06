Harry Maguire Out Injured for the Rest of the Season

Manchester United have ruled Harry Maguire out for the rest of the season, due to an unspecified muscular injury. He’ll miss the remaining four clashes, starting with tomorrow night’s affair at Crystal Palace.

He won’t be a part of the big time clash with Arsenal the following week, nor the Newcastle meeting that has huge sixth place/Europa League implications.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 6, 2024, 8pm UK, Selhurst Park

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Man United DWDDL 6th 54 pts Crystal Palace 14th, 40 pts, DWWWL

Result Probability: Man United 33% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 42%

He’ll also be sidelined for the Championship Sunday matchup with Brighton. Harry Maguire is still holding out hope of being match fit for the Manchester Derby FA Cup Final on May 25. And if not, the polarizing central defender hopes to be healthy to feature for England at the Euros this summer.

If United win the FA Cup against Manchester City, they’ll clinch a UEL berth for next season. United have an absolutely cataclysmic crisis on their hands in defense; especially so at the center back position.

Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even young call-up Willy Kambala (who came in to fill the injury voids) are all out injured right now.

Jonny Evans has missed the last two months with injury, but is match fit for Monday night. Defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat can slot in central defense when required.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories