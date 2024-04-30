Man City Team News vs Wolves: Ederson, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias

The injury bug has all of a sudden bit Manchester City, and the bite is pretty deep. City will now be without their top goalkeeper, Ederson, this weekend. They could be without their top defender, arguably, in Ruben Dias as well as their top wing player/attacking midfielder in Phil Foden.

Let’s start with Ederson, who suffered a shoulder injury this past weekend. “It doesn’t look good. We see tomorrow with the doctor,” Pep Guardiola said.

Wolves at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 88% Draw 8% Wolves 4%

PL Form: Manchester City WWWWW Wolves WLLDL

PL Standing: Manchester City 2nd, 79 pts Wolves 11th, 46 pts

Man City Team News

Ederson, who has spent substantial time on the injured list this season, was seen with his arm in a sling after the game. Foden and Dias, meanwhile, are both ill, but the specificity of the illness was not disclosed.

Said Guardiola: “And Phil [Foden] said today that he doesn’t feel good, so that is why he couldn’t be with us.”

In regards to Dias, Pep explained: “Ruben had a fever and made the effort to go to Brighton, but since coming back from there, it has gotten worse.”



