The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (FA Cup Semifinal)

By

Share

manchester city

What a soul crushing loss for Manchester City earlier tonight! We will not have a repeat European champion this season, as Real Madrid bounced the holders in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

And it took extra time, plus a penalty shoot out to get a result at The Etihad too.

manchester city

FA Cup Semifinal FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Kick: Sat. Apr. 20,  5:15 pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News:  Chelsea     Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea    Manchester City

Fun Fact: City are unbeaten in their last 8 (W6D2) versus Chelsea across all competitions

fa cup

That is simply just what Real Madrid does- they win in Europe; period. Los Blancos find a way.

City don’t have much time to ruminate on it, because here comes another cup competition. The Sky Blues have become the first club to ever reach the semifinals of the FA Cup in six straight seasons.

During the Pep Guardiola era, City have reached the FA Cup semis in 7 of 8 seasons.

pep guardiola

MCFC Team News

Everyone is pretty much fit at this point. There are were some concerns, entering the loss to Madrid that Nathan Ake, Phil Foden, Rodri and John Stones could all miss out tonight.

However, all four were named to the squad.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (FA Cup Semifinal)

ederson

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, John Stones; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.