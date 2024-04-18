What a soul crushing loss for Manchester City earlier tonight! We will not have a repeat European champion this season, as Real Madrid bounced the holders in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

And it took extra time, plus a penalty shoot out to get a result at The Etihad too.

FA Cup Semifinal FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Kick: Sat. Apr. 20, 5:15 pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Fun Fact: City are unbeaten in their last 8 (W6D2) versus Chelsea across all competitions

That is simply just what Real Madrid does- they win in Europe; period. Los Blancos find a way.

City don’t have much time to ruminate on it, because here comes another cup competition. The Sky Blues have become the first club to ever reach the semifinals of the FA Cup in six straight seasons.

During the Pep Guardiola era, City have reached the FA Cup semis in 7 of 8 seasons.

MCFC Team News

Everyone is pretty much fit at this point. There are were some concerns, entering the loss to Madrid that Nathan Ake, Phil Foden, Rodri and John Stones could all miss out tonight.

However, all four were named to the squad.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (FA Cup Semifinal)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, John Stones; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

