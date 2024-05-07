Tottenham Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Burnley FC

Tottenham Hotspur have apparently shut down it down for the season. Ahead of the league fixture at home versus Burnley FC, Spurs have lost their last four, with a goal disparity of 4-13 (-9). And that is actually a bit misleading, as those four goals (two on Sunday in the loss to Liverpool, two in the North London Derby) were all scored in garbage time.

The trip to Anfield ended Spurs top four/Champions League hopes for good this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 11, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 60 pts, LLLLW Burnley FC 19th, 24 pts, LDWDL

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 73% Draw 15% Burnley FC 11%

Heading into the next fixture, the North London club have no new injury concerns, but have the six players who are already out injured for the rest of the season: Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Timo Werner, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Manor Solomon.

They really haven’t been the same since Udogie went down, and that speaks volumes about just how much he matters to this side.

Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Oliver Skipp; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, Heung Min-Son

