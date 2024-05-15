Tottenham Hotspur will head to Sheffield United for a dead rubber match that provides a good chance to reflect upon their season. Coming back from the November international break Spurs were actually sitting top of the table.

However, they’ll end up outside the top four.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, UK

Spurs Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Sheffield United 20th, 16 pts, LLLLL Tottenham 5th, 63 pts, LWLLL

Google Result Probability: Sheffield United 14% Draw 15% Tottenham 71%

Obviously not what they were hoping for, but they will still earn a Europa League berth for next season and that is a modicum of progress no doubt. Spurs were without European football, of any form, this season.

Angeball is starting to move the club forward, and the North London side showed that there is indeed life after Harry Kane. It has been only one season for Postecoglu, but at least he’s accomplished something.

The trio of disaster hires: Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho achieved nothing.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Oliver Skipp; Rodrigo Betancur, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung Min-Son

