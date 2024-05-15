Tottenham Team News at Sheffield: Yves Bissouma, Richarlison

We have now reached the part of the campaign where ‘out for the next game’ means “out for the season.” Yves Bissouma (knee) and Richarlison (lower leg) are now in that grouping for Tottenham Hotspur.

Beyond Bissouma and Richarlison, you also have six more Spurs players in this category.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 3pm, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, UK

Spurs Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Sheffield United 20th, 16 pts, LLLLL Tottenham 5th, 63 pts, LWLLL

Google Result Probability: Sheffield United 14% Draw 15% Tottenham 71%

Spurs Team News

This pair joins the likes of Ben Davies (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Timo Werner (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Fraser Forster (foot fracture) and Destiny Udogie (thigh) in that regard.

Said manager Ange Postecoglu: “Unfortunately, Biss picked up a knee injury in the last game and will miss the last two.”

Tottenham are locked into 5th place, no matter what happens this weekend, so this match is dead rubber for them. Likewise for Sheffield United, who have had last place, and with it a drop to the Championship decided as their fate for quite some time.

The Blades are quite possibly the worst Premier League era side of all-time! And that is not hyperbolic at all.

