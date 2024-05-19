Chelsea Agree to Sign Estevao Willian for €34m From Palmeiras

Chelsea FC are getting a jump on their summer business by closing in on their first signing of the upcoming transfer window. It comes in the form or 17-year-old Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian. Personal terms were reportedly agreed upon last week, according to multiple outlets.

Various publications are also reporting that an agreement has been reached, on a deal which will run seven years plus.

An agreement has been reached on the transfer fee as well. The southwest London club will pay €34 million up front for the teenager nicknamed “Messinho,” a moniker that perfectly conveys just how much hype surrounds this young Brazilian.

Both Estevao Willian, and his soon to be former teammate, Endrick, are considered to potentially be The Next Big Thing in South American football.

Willian (not to be confused with the other Willian, who played for Chelsea from 2013-2020 and is with Fulham now), will sign a deal that would potentially increase his transfer fee another €23m, provided he meets specific performance-based incentives

It is somewhat similar to the contract given to Endrick by Real Madrid. That deal was for a €35m up front fee plus €25m in potential bonuses. He will make the move to the Spanish capital, in an official capacity, come July.

Estevao will join Chelsea, officially, when he turns 18 next year.

